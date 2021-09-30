So, where do you begin when the hardest part of the process is simply getting out the door? I attempted to run for the first time back when Sydney initially went into lockdown in March 2020. It was my way of attempting to make sense of everything that was happening around us at the time. I'd always wanted to experience the mental clarity, freedom and escapism that comes with running and thought it would be the perfect time to do so — I didn't experience that all right away, but it was a good challenge nevertheless.