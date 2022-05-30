I Tried 47 Different Things To Help My Anxiety – This Is What Stuck

Without a doubt, the best thing I tried was a cranial electrotheraphy stimluation device. At first it felt ominously like a Black Mirror prop but soon became my go-to. This device claims to relieve symptoms of anxiety, insomnia and depression by transmitting an electrical waveform to your cells to help them regain equilibrium. You attach a clip to each ear and wear it around your neck for up to an hour each day. The results aren’t instant, but within a week I felt more in control – I slept better, I no longer woke feeling hollow with fear, and making it through a meal in a busy pub seemed increasingly palatable. I wore it every day for six weeks and now use it three or four times a week. I would recommend chatting to your GP to check that it's safe before trying such a device.