Update Your Workout Gear With Australia’s Best Activewear Brands

A friend of mine used to go to sleep in their activewear. They knew that having to strip off cosy pyjamas to pull their limbs into spandex was an exercise hurdle too great for some mornings. It's the same reason that the warm-up stretching video I watch starts off with congratulating me, "If you're in your activewear, you've completed the hardest part of the workout!".
They're not wrong — I think it stems from high school, and the traumatic experience of having to get changed in and out of P.E. gear during recess and lunch.
But the pure pleasure that comes from wearing activewear that makes you look and feel good is unparalleled. A printed crop that's supportive? A pair of stylish trackies? Bike shorts that let you channel your inner Princess Di? Activewear in Oz is a whole fashion aesthetic in itself.
It's no surprise that our country, which is home to Perth's magnificent beaches, Sydney's coastal culture and communities of wellness gurus also makes some ace activewear. These are our favourite Australian-owned activewear brands that are made for movement.