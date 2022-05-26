Long before bike shorts were a trendy Kardashian fashion staple, they were simply practical shorts meant to withstand repetitive friction during a bike ride. High-waisted, cut long, and made from stretch fabric, bike shorts are surprisingly comfortable and functional to move around in. It's of little surprise that they've cemented themselves into our daily wardrobe (even if we have no intention of working out!).
Like leggings, bike shorts are tight and made from compression fabric that's comfortable and moves with you. And unlike most workout shorts, bike shorts are long enough to prevent dreaded inner-thigh chafing, and keep you covered during high-intensity workouts.
But even if you're not actually biking, bike shorts can be the perfect in-between bottom for any workout. Whether you're skeptical about the bike shorts trend or have fully converted, ahead we found the best options that are actually made for working out.
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.