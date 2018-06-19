9 Bike Shorts That Are Great For Working Out

Long before bike shorts were a trendy Kardashian fashion staple, they were simply practical shorts meant to withstand repetitive friction during a bike ride. High-waisted, cut long, and made from stretch fabric, bike shorts are surprisingly comfortable and functional to move around in.
It makes sense why cyclists prefer bike shorts over long leggings or running shorts. Like leggings, bike shorts are tight and made from compression fabric that's comfortable and moves with you. And unlike most workout shorts, bike shorts are long enough to prevent dreaded inner-thigh chafing, and keep you covered during high-intensity workouts. Some bike shorts have a built-in butt pad, aka a "chamois," and others are just like cutoff leggings.
But even if you're not actually biking, bike shorts can be the perfect in-between bottom for any workout. Whether you're skeptical about the bike shorts trend or have fully converted, ahead we found the best options that are actually made for working out.