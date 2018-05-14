How To Make Bike Seats More Comfortable On Your Butt

If you recently saw the Amy Schumer movie I Feel Pretty, then you might be feeling a little bit wary of bikes, because the plot revolves around a particularly gruesome SoulCycle bike seat accident. But as far-fetched as that scene was, there was some truth to it: Bike seats can be pretty uncomfortable.
It's normal for your butt to feel slightly sore after a ride, because when you sit on a bike seat, most of your weight gets distributed on two very small bones on the bottom of your pelvis. That can lead to soreness, especially if you're on a long ride, explains Maddy Ciccone, a SoulCycle instructor in Boston. But Ciccone ensures us that there are ways to prevent soreness ahead of time — and as someone who spends between 15-20 hours on a bike per week, she would know.
Whether you're curious about indoor cycling or are taking up Bike to Work Week this year, ahead are Ciccone's tips for making bike seats more comfortable.