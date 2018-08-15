Skip navigation!
Guide To Bike Riding
Fashion
Yep, Bike Shorts Are Happening
by
Us
Too Shook To Ride A Bike In NYC? These Are The Safety Tips You Need To Know
Cory Stieg
Aug 15, 2018
Fitness
How To Make Bike Seats More Comfortable On Your Butt
Cory Stieg
May 14, 2018
Wellness
These Guys Biked For 7 Hours To Draw A Picture Of A Goat
Kimberly Truong
Mar 16, 2017
Wellness
This Woman Says She Was Impaled On A SoulCycle Bike — & No One He...
SoulCyle is known for its hard-core workout experience. But one woman is saying the blaring music the classes use to motivate students, put her in a
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Home
You Can Buy Bikes At Ikea Now
If you're in the market for a bike with a side of Swedish meatballs, the Sladda bicycle and accessories are now available online at Ikea. Starting in
by
Natalie Gontcharova
Wellness
This Toy Company Just Made A Mini SoulCycle For Toddlers
Thanks to contemporary technology, one of the primary issues of being a modern parent is trying to decide just how much time your child should be spending
by
Kimberly Truong
Beauty
This Bike Helmet Can Give You Perfect Hair For Every Ride
This just in: Two inventive designers have debuted a prototype helmet design, and it’s bringing a whole new meaning to “hat head." It's the most
by
Erika Stalder
World News
The Inspiring Reason Iranian Women Are Sharing Photos Of Themselv...
A ruling last month by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stated that Iranian women could not ride bicycles because it "attracts the attention of men and exposes the
by
Suzannah Weiss
Tech
The Exercise Even Lazy Girls Can Get Behind
I was buzzing when I climbed off my winged unicorn. I’d spent the previous 20 minutes soaring through clouds, Pegasus’ wings beating to keep me aloft.
by
Zara Stone
Fitness
Is Biking Outside Better For You Than Indoor Cycling?
With gray clouds turning to warm, sunny skies, you might find yourself dragging your cycling shoes to an indoor class. Luckily, this pleasant weather
by
Emily Elveru, Cla...
Work & Money
A Week Biking To San Francisco On A $24,000 Salary
Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennial women how they
by
You
Tech
This Bike Bell's Unusual Ring Sounds Oddly Familiar
You're walking ("jogging") through the park, chatting with your friend, when you hear a familiar sound. Ding ding ding. You move right as a cyclist
by
Christina Bonnington
Fashion
Why You Don't Have To Lower Your Style Standards If You're Biking
You feel that? Yep —even though you've railed against it and fought to ignore it, summer is winding down. That brief chill in the mornings and evenings
by
Connie Wang
Politics
Young Teacher Biking Across America Senselessly Killed By Driver ...
This story could have had such a happy ending. Patrick Wanninkhof, 25, was a high school teacher in the Bronx with a passion for helping his
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
San Francisco
The Best Commuter Bags According To S.F. Bike Messengers
Biking is hands down the fastest, not to mention the cheapest, way to get around town — you know, if you can get over the city's crazy peaks. And, while
by
Angela Tafoya
Fitness
How The Bicycle Liberated Victorian Women & Kick-Started American...
Despite the era’s prudish, repressed reputation, the Victorians loved a good craze — the weirder, the better. Well-to-do men and women alike found
by
Kim Kelly
Shopping
Wheels Up! 5 Cool Outfits To Bike In
It's time to haul your bike out of the basement, because biking season has finally arrived. We can assure you that nothing feels as good as the
by
Rachel Besser
Styling Tips
These New Commuter Jeans Are Specifically Made To Combat "Bike Butt"
The biggest thing that bike commuters have going for them is that their trip to work is actually fun. Sure, you’re expending more energy on two wheels
by
Connie Wang
Styling Tips
Every Girl With A Bike Needs To Know This Genius Hack
UPDATE: Friday, May 15 is National Bike To Work Day! To celebrate, we bring you this truly genius trick to make sure your skirt stays outta your gears.
by
Sara Coughlin
Tech
Ever Thought About Biking To Work? Here's What You Need
This week is bike-to-work week. Whether you’ve got an old set of wheels gathering dust in the basement, or you’re growing tired of your daily commute
by
Christina Bonnington
San Francisco
3 Easy Hairstyles Perfect For Biking To Work
Aside from the towering hills (which we avoid at all costs), San Francisco is pretty much a cyclist's dream city. With a solid biking community,
by
Angela Tafoya
Travel
The Secret To Navigating A Foreign City Like A Pro
Ever since we first saw the classic Gen X romance Before Sunrise, we've fantasized about finding ourselves with 24 hours to kill in a foreign city —
by
Raquel Laneri
Fitness
What To Do If Your Butt Hurts When You Bike Or Spin
Calendars be damned; we still have a few more weeks of good weather before most of us switch gears and keep our bike rides indoor-only. If your cycling
by
Bari Lieberman
Shopping
What Bloggers Wear To Ride Their Bikes
Ever since bike-sharing systems have popped up in different cities across the globe, a leisurely ride has become a constant on our weekend itinerary. It's
by
Ana Colon
Fitness
What's The Deal With Those "Clip-In" Bike Shoes?
There’s a reason why boutique indoor cycling studios including SoulCycle and Flywheel have riders wear specialized shoes that attach to the pedal.
by
Bari Lieberman
Fitness
How To Take Your Spin Workout Outside
As we near the tail-end of summer, you'll hopefully start to see (and feel) fewer days with face-melting high temperatures. What more reason do you need
by
Sara Coughlin
Designers
A Shirt That Could Save Your Life — But, Actually
To most, a shirt is a shirt is a shirt. But, if you're biking in the dark, that very shirt can make all the difference. That is, if you're wearing
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
New York
Yes To's Beauty Bike Comes To NYC
We don't know about you, but all this hot sticky weather has us rethinking our skin-care regimens. Do we still have to moisturize when our skin is
by
Sarah Esocoff
Designers
Rebecca Minkoff's Newest Bag Is Just For Bikers
Every once in a while, a new product comes up that just makes so much sense. And, this one, we really should have seen coming. Rebecca Minkoff has teamed
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
New York
This Could Change The Way We Bike
Citi Bike has been very good to us. It's affordable, convenient, and you can even use the system for bar-crawl transportation. But, after seeing The Cyclo
by
Vanessa Golembewski
