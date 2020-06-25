As states slowly start to reopen, (and the siren song of sunnier days is tugging at our heartstrings) we may be looking for ways to safety spend more time outdoors. One such activity that has been growing in popularity from the past couple of months is biking. In addition to being a healthy form of exercise, riding a bike is a generally safe way to get some socially-distanced vitamin D while also engaging in physical activity.
However, if you know your way around a CitiBike and want to take things to the next level, meet the world of cycling. Here to help you dip your toes in the sport is Outdoor Voices, who’s new collab with sportswear brand Rapha is making cycling gear that you’ll actually be excited to wear. “Cycling is perceived as a highly technical, male-dominated sport requiring a significant investment of time and money,” Calais Zagarow, OV's Director of Brand Marketing & Strategic Initiatives tells Refinery29. Cue, a much-awaited shakeup.
Enter, a performance-level range of biking wear with the fun colorways you know and love from OV. From compressive sports bras to padded bike shorts to keep your tush comfortable during long rides, the capsule collection has every item (plus accessories!) you need to look and feel your best on the bike. "Our goal in partnering with Rapha was two-fold: First, work with the best-in-class expert in cycling gear to create the best possible on-the-bike essentials for female cyclists," Zagarow says. "Second, [we wanted to] remind our community of the joyful, freeing feeling of hopping on the bike that we had as kids. That’s what Doing Things is all about — taking a leisurely spin around the local bike path is just as valid as training for a century ride."
With prices ranging from $40 for a limited-edition cropped tee to $180 for a packable windbreaker with pockets galore, the range is admittedly on the pricey end. However, with techy fabrics meant to keep you feeling cool and comfortable, these pieces are a worthy investment for novices who want workout clothes that will last, or athletes that demand the most from their 'fits. Shop the capsule collection here, and get ready to get your ride on this summer.
At Refinery29, we're here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
