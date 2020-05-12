The Best Bike Seat Cushions, According To Comfy Riders

While it's still best to stay indoors unless totally necessary, we understand that be it for essential errands or an exercise in mental health & general wellness, you're going to need to go outside. However, in addition to being a great way to get a fun workout, biking can be a method of transportation that allows you to get to your destination while maintaining safe social distancing practices (as long as you're alone!). However, whether you have a trusty beach cruiser or a home workout bike, you may have experienced the unfortunate sensation of, ahem, targeted crotch and tailbone pain via a too-stiff saddle that hits in all the wrong places.
Enter a cushioned bike cover to the rescue: Available at a variety of price points and materials, an insulated cushion can be a total game-changer for allowing you to go on longer rides or spins in place. Here, we comb the interwebs for the best-reviewed (and still in stock) bike seat cushions to make your ride a comfortable one.
Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top-reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star & up only club, with entry granted by our devoted-to-the-goods shop editors.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.