If You’re Riding A Bike During Coronavirus, Follow These Tips To Stay Safe

Experts agree that it’s safe to ride outdoors right now, with one major caveat — you need to be alone. This means finding non-crowded areas to ride and avoiding cycling with a friend because the coronavirus can travel via droplets in the air. This is going to be easier in certain locations than others, as dense urban environments are naturally going to have more bike traffic than more suburban or rural locales. You also should not go outside at all, even alone, if you are feeling sick.