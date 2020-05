If You’re Riding A Bike During Coronavirus, Follow These Tips To Stay Safe

What about masks? Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are recommending “wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies) to help reduce the spread of the virus from spreading between people interacting in close proximity.” But it’s still hard to say how those recommendations apply to people riding a bike. If you’re taking experts’ advice to ride where there is no one around, you should be okay without one. But in a crowded city, that can be nearly impossible. Bicycling Magazine recommends wearing a moisture-wicking face covering, like a Buff, since masking guidelines say that cloth masks should not be worn damp.