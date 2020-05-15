The Best Bike Helmets To Keep You Safe During Socially-Distanced Rides

Once you've got that sorted, you're going to want to ensure that you get one that fits properly. One size fits all helmets can sometimes work, but only if there are enough adjustment options for straps and padding. If possible, look for a helmet that has sizing options for a more secure fit: "We suggest measuring the circumference of your head with a pliable tape measure or a piece of string that you can measure after," Raymer says. "Place the tape measure slightly above the ear, and bring it across the mid-forehead, circling the head about one inch above the eyebrows. Take several measurements to make sure you have the largest size."