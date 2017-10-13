Skip navigation!
Flea Market Shopping Guide
Work & Money
How To Handle Holiday Shopping On A Budget
Ludmila Leiva
More from Flea Market Shopping Guide
Travel
The Top NYC Flea Markets For Buried Treasures
Venus Wong
Oct 13, 2017
Fashion
How To Do Brimfield, America's Best, Biggest, Most Overwhelming Flea Market
Connie Wang
May 5, 2017
Travel
8 Flea Markets Worth Traveling For
Adrienne Jordan
May 6, 2016
New York
10 Killer Fall Outfits Found At The Flea Market
The best flea-market finds are unexpected, special, and spark inspiration as soon as you lay your eyes on them. But we’re not just referring to the
Gina Marinelli
Plus Size
There's A Plus-Size Flea Market Happening This Weekend That You C...
We've detailed, at length, the sartorial discrimination that those who wear above a size 14 face nearly every time they step foot in a store. Whether
Liz Black
Los Angeles
27 Rad Street-Style Snaps From L.A.'s Rose Bowl Flea Market
The trick to scoring a deal at the Rose Bowl Flea? Get there first. The early shopping is so valuable, in fact, that it'll even cost you more: It's $8 to
Lexy Lebsack
Home
6 Useful Life Lessons I Learned By NOT Shopping In Brooklyn
Haul vlogging the contents of my bedroom would reveal clusters of ceramic planters, candles, a global array of textiles, and a few jaunty old books
Sean Santiago
Home
Busy Girls, Rejoice! We're Bringing The Best Flea Market Finds To...
The Brimfield Antique Show is one of the best known antiques fairs in the country. Three times a year, the sleepy Massachusets hamlet (population: a
Sean Santiago
New York
17 Of Brooklyn Flea's Most Stylish Thrifters
The best part about a weekend afternoon at Brooklyn Flea doesn't always involve finding an unexpected treasure at the bottom of a $10 bin. Or, the moment
Erin Cunningham
Home
How To Paint Furniture Like A Pro
When it comes to home-improvement projects, we'll try anything once. And, if it gives us an excuse to get a little messy, we're that much more eager. But,
Allison Daniels
Home
5 Simple Tricks To Shop The Flea Market Like A Pro
I’m a big flea market shopper. When I first moved into my new home, I was at the flea market almost every month looking for one-of-a-kind pieces to
LaurenConrad.com
Street Style
5 Outfits Perfect For Flea Markets
From flea markets to craft fairs, weekends in L.A. are jam-packed with shopping to-dos. But, if you're not sure how to look chic while staying comfortable
Ali Hoffman
Shopping
How To Shop A Flea Market Like A Pro
It's easy to walk into a flea market, get overwhelmed, and immediately depart empty-handed — with the exception of that artisanal doughnut you picked up
by
San Francisco
Margherita Missoni On Flea-Market Finds, Family Dinners, & Keepin...
Bright-eyed students and S.F. fashion spectators alike relish in the end-of-year design extravaganza that is Academy of Art University’s high-profile
Angela Tafoya
Shopping
How To Shop (& Conquer) Your Flea Market This Weekend
You’ve probably been there: You're standing in the middle of a flea market — and you're completely, utterly lost. And, sure, you went in with the
Kayla Moser
Washington DC
The District Flea Vendors You
Have
To Visit
Truth be told, we'll be more than a little sad to see District Flea come to a close at the end of this month. But, for now, we're focusing on the
Alina Gonzalez
Los Angeles
The Best Flea Market Find From L.A.'s Rose Bowl
One of my nonnegotiable monthly activities is to make a trip to Pasadena's Rose Bowl Flea Market. It's one of my favorite ways to spend a Sunday morning:
Mara Ferreira
Home
Score Rad Flea Markets Finds (Without Leaving Your House)
Remember the Friends episode where Rachel tells Phoebe that she bought an antique apothecary table from a flea market, when it was really from Pottery
Erin Fitzpatrick
Street Style
Showdown: See Which Famed L.A. Flea Market Won!
[UPDATE: This story was originally published on July 23.] While fair-weather street-style seekers tend to retreat to the comfort of the AC unit around
Sarah St. Lifer
Los Angeles
The Best Flea Market Find EVER: Never-Before-Seen Snaps Of The St...
For those of you who detest getting your hands dirty during flea market trips, you're about to have a change of heart (and invest in hand sanitizer).
Sarah St. Lifer
Chicago
Food Trucks & A Flea Market? We're There!
Even if we're not at Les Puces de Saint-Ouen in Paris, we love a good flea-market find. There's just something about making our house a home with
Rebecca Taras
Washington DC
Best Flea-Market Find, Ever: A Lost Renoir Painting For...$7
As avid thrifters and flea market-sifters, we're always on the hunt for a great score. But a "great score" in our book used to mean a vintage designer
Brittany Martin
Fashion
Pinterest Star Of The Day: Thrifted & Modern
While most of us here love a bit of vintage in our wardrobes, we're pretty quick to admit styling it can feel a little daunting. Hence, our obsession
Dree Harper
New York
11 Tasty Street-Style Snaps From A Flea Market Just For Food
Two things we can't get enough of: street style and food. And, luckily, in NYC there's no shortage of either. Nowhere is this marriage of feast and
Annie Georgia Gre...
New York
I Love My ... Flea Market Hat, The Monstrosity
Kathleen Alcott's first novel, The Dangers of Proximal Alphabets, is forthcoming from Other Press in September. Born and raised in Northern California,
Kathleen Alcott
Fashion
BarIII At The Flea: Scoping Out Colorado's Amazing Mile-High Flea
There's nothing like a mountain view, and that's exactly what we got at the Mile-High Flea Market in Henderson, Colorado. The BarIII Flea Tour climbed its
Danielle Bernstein
Fashion
BarIII At The Flea: Dani Hits L.A.'s Rose Bowl Flea Market
Round two of the BarIII Flea Market Tour lead us across the coast to L.A. Nestled between scenic mountainsides, the outdoor Rose Bowl Flea Market was a
Danielle Bernstein
Fashion
3 Easy Outfits For An Afternoon At The Flea Market
Flea markets are the hub of summer-shopping goodness. Just one afternoon in a jam-packed parking lot and you can walk away with several new vintage
Annie Georgia Gre...
Fashion
BarIII At The Flea: Hester Street Fair & Green Flea Market
Hey guys, Danielle here of WeWoreWhat. This weekend, we kicked off the BarIII Flea Market Tour right here in New York City with the Hester Street Fair on
Danielle Bernstein
San Francisco
Celebrate Treasure Island Flea's Anniversary With Crazy Bike Tric...
We know first-hand that time really does fly at mach speed when we’re having a blast. Case in point? It’s already been a full year since the folks
Jessica Velez
