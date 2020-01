A Fashion Insider’s Guide To Copenhagen

Presenting her irreverent AW20 collection at the brand's Gallery Gestuz , Sanne says: "The collection pays tribute to the prominent minimalistic Scandinavia, but it's accompanied by a focus on a quirky edginess. We went with calmer colors and new silhouettes with a touch of power. You will see dark navy blue as one of the main hues this season in the shape of masculine suits, statement leather pieces, and outerwear. This collection is for the woman who demands much from her outfit, but also doesn’t want to take herself too seriously."