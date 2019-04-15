Copenhagen is a lovely city that makes for a super city break – but the Danish capital is notoriously expensive.
That being said, flights to Copenhagen are usually pretty cheap; low-cost airlines run round-trip flights from the UK starting at just £23. And summer, when people are keen to seek out more beach-focused destinations, is the perfect time to take advantage.
The other bonus of heading in summer? Copenhagen is a marvellous city to just wander the streets. It's super safe and filled with plenty of individual and eclectic neighbourhoods (all impeccably designed of course). And with the better weather, there's less temptation to pop into the numerous good-looking bars and cafés to shelter from the bitter wind.
All the same, you're going to want to spend some cash – a drink on the Instagrammable Nyhavn is a must, as is entry to kitsch amusement park Tivoli Gardens. The hip bars and restaurants of the Meatpacking District are begging to be sampled and that touristy looking Netto boat tour? With the right guide and the right group, it can be a really great way to learn more about the city.
But with prices that make even Londoners balk, how do you spend a few days there without going broke? We asked the keen travellers from the Money Diaries Facebook group how they managed it.
Click through to see their tips and, as always, if you've got any of your own to add, drop them in the comments.