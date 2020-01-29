A Fashion Insider’s Guide To Copenhagen

Sanne founded Gestuz in 2008, so she's seen firsthand how the Danish fashion scene has evolved from insider's secret to become globally celebrated. Her label pushes the envelope on traditional Scandinavian design, resulting in disruptive contemporary pieces with energy and innovation that befit Copenhagen's most stylish. Think classic trench coats in unexpected checks, cosy knitwear in abstract prints, and versatile afternoon-meeting-to-Aperol-spritz leather dresses.