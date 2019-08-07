Copenhagen Fashion Week SS20 kicked off on Tuesday, bringing the great and the good of the fashion world to the Danish capital for three days of shows. Highlights of the schedule always include mainstays Ganni, Cecilie Bahnsen and By Malene Birger, but this season we're also excited to see what Rotate, Saks Potts and Stand have to offer.
The Danes – both the designers and the style set – are known for their creativity and playful use of colour, never more so than when the sun is shining and the Nyhavn is glistening. With the rest of the world looking to Copenhagen locals to show us how to have fun with our wardrobes, what better way to celebrate the SS20 season than a pick of the best looks we've spotted on the streets of fashion week?
Click through to see clashing prints, statement accessories and plenty of colour.