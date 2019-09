A Grown-Up Look At Why Millennials Are Dressing Like Children

While packaged differently, this ultra playful aesthetic can also be seen as an escape from the bleak realities of the world. "My designs are an emotional response – with all the heft and weight of the world on our shoulders, it’s such a nice relief to behold an object that doesn’t take itself so seriously," says Alexandra. A 3D cherry-embellished beaded micro bag is indeed the height of fun, and when millennials are constantly blamed and ridiculed for everything from being the boomerang generation to the avocado shortage, joyful fashion is surely the most pleasurable – and defiant – escape. "It’s akin to the hippies wearing tie-dye while protesting the Vietnam War," Alexandra says. "We become the counter culture by refusing to comply." In the face of Brexit, the housing crisis , mounting student debt and being called snowflakes , wearing kitschy, unserious pieces is the ultimate "screw you".