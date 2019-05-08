A Grown-Up Look At Why Millennials Are Dressing Like Children

"Nostalgia plays a part in the design of my collections in many different ways," Bahnsen tells Refinery29. "I love the emotional appeal of traditional techniques like embroidery and quilting that have been passed down for centuries, and I am very inspired by how you can apply the handmade touch and couture techniques to modern ready-to-wear." It's not just the fabrications and cuts that evoke the past for Bahnsen, though. Her AW19 show in Copenhagen this year saw models move as one ethereal entity through the show space, like a group of haunted Victorian schoolgirls. "My grandmother used to make me and my sister matching dresses for school events and dance classes. I think this sisterhood way of dressing always inspires the collections and the mood of the shows."