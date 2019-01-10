Long before the Summer of Love, tie-dye was known as shibori, a Japanese technique that prevented dye from reaching certain parts of the fabric, thus creating psychedelic patterns and free-flowing forms. It's been practised for over 2,000 years across the globe but these days most commonly evokes the free spirit of the hippie subculture. Designer Halston started using it in his collections, and eventually a whole generation wore it to demonstrate their anti-establishment ways (legend has it that Janis Joplin slept on tie-dyed satin bedsheets).