Better known for candy-coloured faux fur and kicking off the beaded bag trend that dominated last year (the brand's gorgeous Antonia bag was the OG ornate plus-one), cult label Shrimps has collaborated with high street mainstay Warehouse, and the result is a dreamy spring-perfect capsule.
Inspired by long, lazy days on the Italian coast, the 40-piece collection is Shrimps' founder Hannah Weiland's love letter to the Riviera – complete with '50s nipped-in silhouettes in acid green gingham, and retro square-necked sundresses.
While Weiland explores new territory – offering hats, sandals, jewellery and swimwear for the first time – she continues to play with texture, where she was a leader long before the masses got on board with faux fur.
Standout pieces such as raffia bags embellished with diamanté daisies, seersucker swimsuits and broderie anglaise co-ords have us sorely tempted to book a long weekend in the Italian sun. With the collection starting at £15, everyone can nab a slice of Weiland's stellar design – but you'll have to beat us to it.
Warehouse x Shrimps Holiday Edit is available in selected Warehouse stores and online from April 18.