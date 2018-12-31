Thankfully, debates around ethics have inspired many fashion houses and fast-fashion retailers alike to start offering faux fur, casting aside the cruelty of real fur for enviable faux alternatives instead.
The final products are far from overly gauche, nor do they only evoke the back stock of thrift stores, unless that's the look you're going for. Instead, these faux fur coats show off updated cuts, cute lapel and cuff details, and bold colours that reach beyond the infamous costume garbs of the past.
So when the cold hits and you want to trade up your trusty but expected parka, realise you don't have to sacrifice style — or your love for animals — for something furry that will actually keep you warm.
From Shrimps to &Other Stories, when faux fur looks this chic, who needs the real thing?
