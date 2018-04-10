My Favourite Fashion Decade: The '50s

Another stunning but lesser known style icon of the era was Jean Seberg, a small-town girl from Iowa who became a cult actress in France after America failed to see her potential. She has a special place in my heart because, in a time blighted by racism and sexism, Seberg aligned herself with the civil rights movement. Back then, the FBI had few bigger enemies than Malcolm X and because Seberg endorsed civil rights, they tried to take her down and destroy her career. They bugged her apartments, tapped her phones and planted fake news about her in the papers, claiming that she was unfaithful to her husband and carrying Malcolm X's baby. All because she believed in equal rights. Bonkers, right? Her name shouldn't be forgotten; nor should her contribution to what is now known as the elusive 'French girl style'. Long before Twiggy modelled her famous pixie cut, Seberg made waves with her short, boyish haircut, called a 'gamine', which means 'kid' in French.