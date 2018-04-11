My Favourite Fashion Decade: The '80s

Despite the fact that the decade in question ended while I was still in primary school, the hallmarks of that era somehow managed to burn themselves onto my consciousness and still, to this day, form the basis of my wardrobe. When it comes to shopping, most people have repeat items; you know, when something in a shop or online catches your eye and you have to make a purchase. When you get it home you know it’s perfect – but realise you already own five very similar articles. My personal repeat offenders tend to be either hot pink, feature batwing sleeves, or are a jumpsuit. (Or a hot pink, batwing jumpsuit.) I own boxes of oversized plastic bangles, geometric plastic earrings in every primary colour and strongly believe you can’t beat a pointed, high-heeled court shoe in a single, bright hue. I’ve rocked every shade of eyeshadow from hot pink to gold to lime green but my favourite is vivid turquoise – so much so, I applied it on my wedding day. Some of my happiest memories are of dancing on podiums in white pointed stilettos – it didn’t matter that I wasn’t in step with the era when such fashions had their heyday; the '80s were “my thing”.