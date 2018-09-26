These Street Style Beauty Looks Will Make You Want To Move To Italy

Gucci. Prada. Dolce & Gabbana. Milan Fashion Week might get overshadowed by New York and Paris in terms of length and star-power, but the bustling Italian city does hold some of the most anticipated shows of every season.
And the street style is also a little different than the rest — in the best way possible. By the time the fashion set decamps in its third time zone of the month, the beauty looks become a little less perfect and a lot more fun. Think: Unfussy hair worn in low-slung accessories and bright pops of colour on the face to hide a growing bout of jet lag. At least, that's our interpretation of the looks walking into the top shows. Regardless of how we got here, Milan has a unique style that's equal parts attainable and cool.
Ready to see what we mean? Click ahead for the best beauty street style from Milan S/S 2019 Fashion Week.