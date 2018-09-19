The Coolest Hair Trends Coming Out Of London Street Style

If New York City is your sophisticated older sister with the kick-ass career, and France is the chic cousin who makes laissez faire dressing her brand, then London is your punk-loving college friend who inspires you to take risks every time you see her latest Instagram post. And it's never more apparent than during Fashion Month, when each city brings out its best and brightest — and not just on the runways.
After soaking up center parts, bright lipstick, and technicolor tips in Manhattan, we sent photographer Joanna Totolici across the pond to document the coolest looks strutting through London Fashion Week. Not surprisingly, the cuts were sharper, the volume was bigger, and the color was brighter — and we're just talking about the hair.
Click ahead to see the most inspiring street style looks from the Fashion Week that is traditionally the boldest of 'em all — and certainly didn't disappoint this season.