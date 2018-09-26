Story from Beauty

These Street Style Beauty Looks Will Make You Want To Move To Italy

Lexy Lebsack
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photographed by Kirsty Sim.
Gucci. Prada. Dolce & Gabbana. Milan Fashion Week might get overshadowed by New York and Paris in terms of length and star-power, but the bustling Italian city does hold some of the most anticipated shows of every season.
And the street style is also a little different than the rest — in the best way possible. By the time the fashion set decamps in its third time zone of the month, the beauty looks become a little less perfect and a lot more fun. Think: Unfussy hair worn in low-slung accessories and bright pops of color on the face to hide a growing bout of jet lag. At least, that's our interpretation of the looks walking into the top shows. Regardless of how we got here, Milan has a unique style that's equal parts attainable and cool.
Ready to see what we mean? Click ahead for the best beauty street style from Milan S/S 2019 Fashion Week.
Related Stories
The Coolest Beauty Looks Coming Out Of London
The Raddest Street Style Beauty Trends This Week
This Nail Art Trend Is Going To Be Big

More from Beauty

R29 Original Series