How To Style The Gingham Trend This Summer

Your summer wardrobe needn’t be all about florals and sandals. Instead, mix things up this year and try a different approach to dressing for the warmer weather – the SS17 catwalks were doing it with softer fabrics paired with tougher accessories.
To show us how it’s done, we’ve looked to Refinery29’s Chemmie Squier for her unique take on how to style yourself this summer. Chemmie’s relaxed, tomboy vibe is all about being comfortable as well as stylish – the perfect combo when the sun shines – which is exactly why gingham paired with brogues is her favourite trend of the season.
So get ready for some summer style inspiration that will get you in the mood for the long days and the light evenings.
Chemmie's Top Styling Tips:
1. “Gingham gives a summery vibe without being too over the top and it comes in so many different colours.”
2. “Just because it’s warmer outside doesn’t mean you always have to live in sandals – fun brogues and bright socks totally work for this time of year.”
3. “Wearing a choker adds a little something to any outfit.”
Chemmie Wears:
Look 1:
USA Pro Grey and Pink Shorts, £12.99, available at USA Pro
New Balance Trainers, available at New Balance
GAP White Vest Top, available at GAP
Look 2:
Cheap Monday Black Denim Skirt, available at Cheap Monday
Boohoo Gingham Top, available at Boohoo
Rogues Spangles Shoes, £179, available at Rogues
Kurt Geiger Bag, available at Kurt Geiger
ASOS Black Metal Ring Choker, available at ASOS
ASOS Glitter Socks, available at ASOS
Jeepers Peepers Red Sunglasses, available at Jeepers Peepers
Ekria Rings (middle fingers), £405 each, available Ekria
Freedom Geo Shape Ring Pack (other fingers), £8, available at Topshop
