Hair slides have been making a steady comeback since their debut on the SS18 runways. Ashley Williams' crystal-encrusted "GIRLS" and "BOYS" hair pins, Versace's gold medusa hair slides and Simone Rocha's pearl hair clips have provided ample inspiration to high street retailers and celebrity tastemakers alike.
We must give credit to Solange's A Seat At The Table album cover for ushering this '90s trend into the spotlight, as well as Bella Hadid, Leandra Medine Cohen and the numerous backstage photos of models wearing cloth-covered hair clips while they wait in hair and makeup. But it's none other than pop star Ariana Grande who has pinned hair slides right next to other ubiquitous trends of the moment like skinny sunglasses and square-neck tops.
Ahead are some easy-to-wear hair slides, clips and pins that will upgrade your hair game in a snap.