You graduated from Westminster in 2012 and then showed your first collection in February 2013 as part of Fashion East. How did you bring your own brand and vision to fruition, following graduation?

Starting fresh out of uni I didn't have much experience, which hand in hand was a help and hindrance. If I'd have known what starting your own brand fully entailed, I would have been a bit freaked out and it maybe would have held me back from just getting on with it. I learnt a lot by trial and error, which isn't very productive. I don't regret anything though, that's how I know how to run a business and have learnt so much about fashion as a business. I'm still learning all the time.