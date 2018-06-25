First came headbands, then came scrunchies, now comes one more '90s hair trend we never thought we'd see again: snap-on clips. The last time most of us saw the metal-coated accessories (and felt their tendency to poke you right in the scalp), it was 1996 and we were in kindergarten. Now, they're back and trending everywhere, from the runways to the red carpet.
But it wasn't until today, when we spotted Ariana Grande sporting the throwback look, that we were convinced this is one nostalgia train worth hopping on. The best part? Unlike some other accessories amid the '90s renaissance (we see you, Wang claw clips), these styles are just as accessible — and affordable — as ever. Ahead, our favourites that look more chic than they do cheap.