Blame it on Kate Middleton wearing Princess Diana's tiara all you want, but souped-up hairpins are having a moment this season. As we gear up for holiday parties and office soirees, we're all a little more playful and experimental with our accessories — just look at those jewel-toned velvet shoes and embellished bags we're wearing.
The runways were all about adornment, although the statement hair accessory made its debut a while back — Ashley Williams' spring 2017 collection included an embellished GIRLS hairpin that was then seen on everyone from Alexa Chung to Georgia May Jagger. But if you're unsure of how to dress up your own 'do, this guide will help.
Think Studio 54 meets the '90s, and add geometric shapes, jewel clips, and bright colors to your hair game. Click ahead for our favorite hair accessories to jazz up any winter get-up.