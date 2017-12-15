Much like statement earrings, souped-up hair slides are having a moment this season. As we gear up for Christmas parties and office 'dos, we're all a little more playful and experimental with our accessorising – just look at the jewel-toned velvet shoes and embellished bags we're donning.
From Chanel's crystal-encrusted hairbands to Elie Saab's pearl-topped number, AW17's catwalks were all about adornment, although the statement hair accessory made its debut a while back – Ashley Williams' SS17 diamante-embellished GIRLS hair slides were seen on everyone from from Alexa Chung to Georgia May Jagger last season.
Unsure how to change up your tresses? Think Studio 54 meets the '90s, and add geometric shapes, jewel-fronted clips and bright coloured slides to your hair game. Click through to find our favourite hair accessories to jazz up any winter get-up.