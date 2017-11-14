5 Of The Best Bag Trends To Try Now

Personally, a beautifully crafted bag is a better investment than an individual garment. It goes without saying that I adore clothes, but a handbag, carried most days, which stores many of your most valued possessions, is an instant indication of your character. Revisited throughout the year (and potentially over decades), it's a part of your uniform or armour and one of the first things we present of the persona we wish to project. Compact and chic, oversized and ostentatious, practical and minimal, a bag can become an extension of ourselves.