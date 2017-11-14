5 Of The Best Bag Trends To Try Now

Personally, a beautifully crafted bag is a better investment than an individual garment. It goes without saying that I adore clothes, but a handbag, carried most days, which stores many of your most valued possessions, is an instant indication of your character. Revisited throughout the year (and potentially over decades), it's a part of your uniform or armour and one of the first things we present of the persona we wish to project. Compact and chic, oversized and ostentatious, practical and minimal, a bag can become an extension of ourselves.
Conversely, if you just see a bag as a playful accessory to switch up constantly and add drama to your look, even more reason for it to be directional and fun as well as functional. If you consider a bag to be purely practical, perhaps look away now...
Ahead, we've rounded up the biggest bag trends for 2017. From the new take on the bucket bag to the statement strap, there's a style out there for you.