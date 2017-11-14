5 Of The Best Bag Trends To Try Now

For us, a beautifully crafted bag is a better investment than any individual garment. It goes without saying that we adore clothes, but a handbag, which is carried most days and often stores our most valued possessions, is an instant indication of your style. Revisited throughout the year (and potentially over decades), your go-to carryall is a part of your daily uniform, your armor; it's one of the first things we present to the world of the aesthetic we wish to project. Compact and chic, oversized and ostentatious, practical and minimal, a bag can become an extension of ourselves.