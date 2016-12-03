Proof Solange Is The Ultimate Beauty Icon

I'm about to say something that might make the Beyhive swarm me, but here goes: Solange is, by far, the cooler Knowles sister in my book. Beyoncé is an icon, plain and simple, but Solange is the friend I'd let have the final say in everything, from makeup and styling to music and art.
I (and everyone I know) fell for A Seat At the Table, her latest album that dropped in September, almost immediately. In celebration of this release, and the many appearances she is making to promote it, we're taking a look back at her beauty evolution. Because, after all, the same words that describe her music work for her looks as well: polished, innovative, and downright cool.
As you'll see in the slides ahead, her teens and early 20s were a parade of trendy looks, but then she broke away from the crowd by transitioning her hair to its natural texture, embracing a monochromatic signature look, and distinguishing herself from her older sister with edgy style that's all her own.
Click through the slideshow for proof that Solange is the queen of the cool girls.
