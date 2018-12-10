Scrunchies, choker necklaces, body glitter, lip gloss — this is just some of the evidence that our favorite decade is back in a big way. Celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Zendaya, and Olivia Culpo are all wearing hints of the '90s that we thought were gone for good. But there's one throwback trend in particular that's easier to recreate and cheaper to buy than the rest, and it happens to be Jenner's favorite. Enter: headbands.
The model took to her website to share her love for the hair accessory, saying, "I wore a pretty headband in the Chanel show this spring and now I'm totally feeling the look! They're totally a '90s throwback in the best way. I'm loving a wide black one, but there are so many cute options." We'd have to agree: Headbands can instantly jazz up any outfit or hairstyle. But if you think you have to drop loads of dough on a Chanel number to match her look, you haven't seen these affordable options.
Ahead, we've rounded up a few of our favorite alternatives that won't make you feel guilty for bringing back your middle-school staple.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.