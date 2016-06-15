11 Products That Prove Lip Gloss Is Here To Stay

As much as it pains me to admit it, lip gloss — the product that had once stuck to my hair, made kissing annoying, and smeared all over my Starbucks lids — has now become a beauty-bag mainstay. I never thought I’d write these words, but...lip gloss? I think I'm in love with you.
Thanks to a shift in formulations, lip gloss has graduated from a gloopy, sticky mess to a lip-pampering, shine-enhancing product. Gone are the days of lackluster, uncomfortable glosses best equipped to collect grime in your handbag. A slew of high-shine lacquers offers sheer or opaque pigment, hydration, and superior texture, and they're available just about everywhere. Ahead, I’ve rounded up some of my favorite glosses on the market today. Because let’s face it: Gloss — like Full House and chokers — has made a major comeback.