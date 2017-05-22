Did You Catch All The Body Makeup At The Billboard Music Awards?

Back in January, we discovered one of Hollywood's best-kept secrets: boob contouring. Sure we knew it was possible, but never did we see quite as many stars rocking the toned cleavage all at once. But last night, the Billboard Music Awards were on an entirely other level. Enter: full-body body highlighter.
Shoulders, collarbones, legs, abs... If there was an exposed area of skin last night, it was almost as if the red carpet committee had deemed it must be covered in glimmering champagne shimmer. The result? Gleaming — if not blinding — skin and some truly glowing performances (and we're not just talking about Cher's epic number).
Click ahead to check out the best body highlighting moments from the BBMAs and get the keys for a trip to Ulta — it looks like you're gonna need a bigger palette.