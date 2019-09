The young star took to her website to share her love for the hair accessory, saying, "I wore a pretty headband in the Chanel show this spring and now I'm totally feeling the look! They're totally a '90s throwback in the best way. I'm loving a wide black one, but there are so many cute options." We'd have to agree: Headbands can instantly jazz up any outfit or hairstyle. But if you think you have to drop loads of dough on a Chanel number to match her look, you haven't seen these affordable options.