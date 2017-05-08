Don't call it a comeback: From dark brown lipstick to brightly-colored hair, the '90s influence is alive and well in the world of beauty. This fact was especially obvious on the red carpet at tonight's MTV Movie & TV Awards, where stars came out in droves in looks that clearly drew some inspiration from the decade.
The hairstyles were particularly throwback-worthy: Zendaya's flippy bob and Noah Cyrus' loose crimps put a modern spin on looks that were once considered, well, dated. It's almost like the further away we get from the '90s, the more we borrow from the decade's beauty database... and we're not mad at it.
Ahead, a few standouts from the show on some of the most talked-about celebs of the night — some of whom weren't even born until the 2000s, but we digress.