The Best — & Boldest — Beauty Looks At The MTV Awards

MTV red carpets have historically been where stars go to let loose. At these award shows, they can get weirder, bolder, and more political then they would at, say, the Oscars. And it makes watching so much more fun for all of us.
Who can forget Lil' Kim's periwinkle wig in 1999? Or Lady Gaga's meat hair accessory in 2010? Or Amber Rose and Blac Chyna's epic sartorial response to slut-shaming two years ago? The only predictable thing year after year is that the hair and makeup will make a big statement.
2017 is no exception. Despite LA's out-of-character May weather, the celebrities are bringing their A game to this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards. Even better, the looks are bold, but not batshit, meaning we have a whole lot more inspiration for how to wear blue eyeshadow, our next haircut, and braided updos. Click through the slides ahead for the styles we can't stop staring at.