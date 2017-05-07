Netflix's grim, controversial, gripping teen drama 13 Reasons Why kept us glued to our couches throughout the season. And, as fans can attest, the show ended on quite a cliffhanger. Earlier today, Netflix announced a definite second season of 13 Reasons Why — phew. While we'll have to wait for Season 2 for a resolution to the story's loose ends, we won't have wait for cast reunion — and that's thanks to tonight's MTV Movie & TV Awards.
Braving the torrential rain, the cast of 13 Reasons Why has paraded across the red carpet, and kept their outfits looking pretty spiffy despite the inclement weather. Alisha Boe documented the L.A. rain pouring out of her window.
@AlishaBoe nella sua storia di IG. #MTVAwards #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/P3mi8FXmk7— 13 Reasons Why ITA (@13RWITA) May 7, 2017
Like the kings and queens of prom, the cast of 13 Reasons Why shipped out for the MTV red carpet in tandem. They even have a "crew" nickname. Is it just us, or is everyone happier post-high school?
The 13RW cast is at the #MTVAwards together. Babes? pic.twitter.com/hghufrJXwf— #SG2 ? (@PurposeForever) May 7, 2017
So far, Miles Heizer, Dylan Minnette, Justin Prentice, Alisha Boe, and Ross Butler have crossed the red carpet. Someone who appeared quite late? Catherine Langford, who played Hannah Baker on the show. Perhaps her tardiness is appropriate, considering we're not sure what the state of her character's role in Season 2 will be.
Katherine Langford at this years #MTVAwards! pic.twitter.com/vPx0kkyRIf— Katherine Langford (@LangfordUpdates) May 7, 2017
Though the actors entered separately, the entire awards ceremony will be, more or less, a 13 Reasons Why party. Recognizing hype when they see it, MTV is sitting the entire cast at their very own "cool kids" table. If their all-caps status is any indication, they might be even more excited than we are.
SO excited that the entire @13ReasonsWhy cast will be reuniting at the #MTVAwards tonight at 8/7c ? pic.twitter.com/u0qcvcyTak— MTV (@MTV) May 7, 2017
For now, let's relish in the excitement of seeing our buddies back together, if only for a brief period of time. And 13 Reasons Why isn't the only Netflix ensemble cast reuniting on Netflix's red carpet. Keep your eyes peeled for the the kids of Stranger Things, who are returning for their own second season on Netflix on October 31.
We'll leave you with this photo of the ever-glamorous Heizer, who, if we had any say, would be crowned Hipster Prom King.
