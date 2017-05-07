Gen-Z Takes The MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet By Storm

With the growing number of award shows held each year, red carpet fashion can start to feel turnkey: Floor-length, sugary-sweet gowns, embellished bodycon with mid-waist cut-outs, and an array of dresses that look pretty, or sexy even, but aren't exactly the most boundary-pushing when it comes to trends, colors, or cuts.
But, similar to its sister event the MTV Video Music Awards, the MTV Movie & TV Awards' red carpet tends to deliver more eccentric looks. As a production that nominates the most popular blockbusters of the year, the celebrity roster is always packed with style experts — and while it doesn't have the same opulent black-tie dress code of The Oscars, that's kind of a good thing. This is where stars can really show off their own personal aesthetic.
In case you've been absent from the pop culture universe, the best dressed attendees ahead are mostly powerhouse teens, asserting themselves as smarter, more creative and, inarguably, more stylish than ever before. So, we're turning over this year's red carpet to 2017's Gen-Z. The future is in very good (and good-looking) hands.