MTV red carpets have historically been where stars go to bring their A-game. They can get weirder, bolder, and more political then they would at somewhere more demure like the Oscars. Which makes watching so much more fun for all of us.
Who can forget Lil' Kim's periwinkle wig in 1999? Or Lady Gaga's meat hair accessory in 2010? Or Amber Rose and Blac Chyna's incredible sartorial response to slut-shaming two years ago? The only predictable thing year after year is that the hair and makeup will be statement-making.
2017 is no exception. Despite LA's out-of-character May weather, the celebrities did their thing at this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards. Even better, the looks are bold, but not questionable, meaning we have a whole arsenal of Pinterest inspiration on blue eyeshadow, our next haircut, and braided up dos. Click through the slides ahead for the styles we can't stop staring at.