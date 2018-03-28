This Hair Trend Is Making A Comeback — Whether You Like It Or Not

Chokers, clogs, high-waisted pants — even the trends we swore we'd never wear again always make a comeback. History repeats itself, and the beauty industry is proof. Last year, it was all about reliving ‘80s' biggest and boldest styles: slicked-back hair (with tons of gel), blue mascara, and neon everything. Now, judging by what we saw at New York Fashion Week last month, we can safely say the ‘90s are on a steep incline, starting with the return of some throwback hair accessories.
We saw stretch combs (yes, the same ones that gave you a headache in elementary school) on models like Bella Hadid. Tom Ford brought back thick elastic headbands — but upgraded them to leather, naturally. And Alexander Wang just made our laziest hair accessory decidedly fashun. Suddenly, our questionable, pre-teen taste is cool again — and we don’t completely hate it.
Click ahead to check out the nostalgic '90s hair trends you’re going to see everywhere in 2018.