As the saying goes, everything that's old is new again. We saw this in the '70s-inspired long hair of earlier this year, the '90s makeup trends of the past few, and even in the return of the aughts-favorite belly button ring. Now it's time to get ready for the era we conveniently skipped, because the opulent, teased, gelled-to-oblivion '80s are creeping back into the beauty zeitgeist.
Don't break out the Aqua Net just yet, because it's not as over-the-top as you may expect. There are no side ponytails, feathered bangs, or poofs teased toward heaven here (although, never say never). Instead, we're talking about shaggy bobs, rainbow colors, and soft curls, each with a twist. These looks are straight from the most glamorous modern decade, and no matter your impressions of the era, that's hard to not get excited about.
Click ahead to check out the '80s-inspired styles that are so good, they're bad.