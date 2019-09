This week, we saw Kim slowly return to social media . And, with every Snapchat and Instagram post, we were expecting at least a subtle change — just like old times. Has she taken the extensions out? Worn a slicked-back look? Wrapped her hair up in braids? Nothing. Nada. Even at the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve blowout , Kim looked the same: minimal makeup and Rapunzel hair, not a strand out of place. Is Kim, again, focused on other things? Is she trying to stay out of the spotlight? Is she still struggling to feel entirely herself? Or is she simply just loving the hell out of her current look? Only time will tell. But if the first few days of 2017 are any indication, we could be seeing a totally new side of Kim Kardashian. And, at the end of the day, that's her choice — not ours.