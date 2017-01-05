Kanye West is still rubbing off on his wife, Kim Kardashian West. The latest batch of personal photos shared by the social media mogul on her website reveal that she's been studying up on one of her husband's muses: Pablo Picasso. Browsing through the images of North, Saint, Kanye and Kim, it's clear that these have a distinctly different vibe. They're blurry, cool-colored and fairly monochromatic.
Kardashian's social media footprint is so distinct that it acts as a virtual mood ring, and it's currently a deep shade of blue.
Welcome to Kim Kardashian's Blue Period.
Much like Picasso's own blue period, it represents a time of depression, isolation, and overall melancholy. For the painter, it was also a time of his most successful and notable work. Maybe, down the line, the same will be said about Kardashian. But for now, we can just expect a slew of cobalt-tinted artsy pics.