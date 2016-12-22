The Kardashians' Makeup Artist Has The Easiest Brow Trick

The quest for perfect brows is never-ending. We're always on the prowl for the next best pencil, pomade, or hack that will turn our lackluster caterpillars into a next-level Cara Delevingne-Brooke Shields set. So when celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic — he of Kim Kardashian and Anastasia Beverly Hills Master Palette fame — offered to walk us through his steps for perfect brows during a master class with Jergens, we took notes. Eighth-grade social studies-style.
Dedivanovic's secret to natural-looking brows is pretty simple: He always layers a powder over pencil to mimic the slightly shiny finish of hair. "[Define your brows] with eyebrow pencil and blend it out with a brush, then apply an [eyebrow] powder over top," he says. "Apply the powder in strokes, layering and blending [as you go]. It's all about layering." The combination of pencil and powder will create a more hair-like texture than pencil alone, which lacks heft and volume and can look fake and flat.
When it comes to crafting your ideal shape, Dedivanovic recommends going the natural route rather than copying hyper-graphic Instagram trends. "I focus on the outer corners of the brows because it really lifts and elongates the face and eyes," he says. "I always apply more product to the outer corners and try to make the inner corners as natural as possible, because you want that area to be wispy." Once you're done, brush through your brows to blend out any harsh lines. Yes, it really is that easy.
