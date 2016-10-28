This Palette Is The Next Best Thing To Mario Dedivanovic Doing Your Makeup

Perhaps you've heard of Kim Kardashian? She of reality stardom and the inspiration behind, oh, millions of YouTube tutorials for techniques like strobing, contouring, and baking? Well, one of the nation's most recognizable faces didn't get there on her own. Behind the scenes, her main makeup man, Mario Dedivanovic, has been hard at work giving the star her enviable smoky eyes, long lashes, and sculpted cheekbones. Now, he's coming into our homes, too, with the Anastasia Beverly Hills' Master Palette by Mario.
Dedivanovic has shared his pro tips with us through his Master Class series and videos, but until now, he had never created a product of his own. The makeup artist teamed up with cosmetics brand Anastasia Beverly Hills to create a 12-pan eyeshadow palette of the shades we know he favors. Naturally, we had to get our hands on it.
The texture of the shadows is the perfect marriage of powder and cream — buttery, smooth, and highly pigmented. (My only slight complaint? There's a bit of fallout when you brush them on your lids, so you'll most likely have to touch up your undereyes if you're someone who puts foundation and concealer on before your eye makeup.) Most are neutral, but there are also some plum, olive, and navy shades to spice things up. My personal favorites: Isabel, a matte, orangey terracotta; 5th Ave, a shimmery, golden champagne; and Muse, a metallic copper. And of course, there's a beautiful light-bronze shade named after Kim — which, you can be sure, has her enthusiastic stamp of approval.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Master Palette by Mario, $45, available at Macy's.
