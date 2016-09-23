Update, September 29, 12:00 p.m. ET: Today's the day: This limited-edition palette is now available. And trust, it will sell out fast. So if you're feeling that Kim K. smoky eye look, get your hands on this bad boy now while you can.
This story was originally published on August 3, 2016.
Over the years, Mario Dedivanovic has single-handedly brought contouring, baking, and strobing to the masses through his work as Kim Kardashian’s makeup artist. Aspiring artists have learned Dedivanovic's tricks through his Master Class series and the rest of us have watched countless videos to do the same. Yet somehow, the makeup guru has never released a makeup product of his own — until now.
After months of anticipation and a lot of teasing on social media, Dedivanovic's very first palette, made in collaboration with Anastasia Beverly Hills, is confirmed to launch next Thursday. And the Internet couldn’t be more excited. The brand announced the launch date on its Instagram page last night and already, nearly 200K people have tapped the post’s little red heart.
Inside the black-and-gold compact are 12 eyeshadow shades (three matte, nine shimmer) that seem to be pulled straight from Kim K.’s signature smoky eye look. An array of neutral browns, coppers, and golds are interspersed with glittery black, army green, and rose gold. It’s a collection of colors that will flatter a spectrum of skin tones — and spike major sales.
I ❤️ it. 😊. @norvina and I worked hard on this formula and texture... I wanted them to be pigmented in a tasteful way but also with a certain amount of sheerness that is build-able and they had to be extremely buttery and silky and able to be used wet as well. @norvina really nailed my vision and brought it all to life. #MasterPaletteByMario #anastasiabeverlyhills #makeupbymario
Wait for it... 😍 @kimkardashian just shared the first exclusive sneak peek of the #MasterPaletteByMario on snapchat. @anastasiabeverlyhills X @makeupbymario. And everyone at #TheMasterClass Dubai will be the first to receive it! I can't wait until you all use it. The shade "Kim" is blended on her lids- a soft and silky bronze color that works on anyone. Xoxo Mario
Dedivanovic has been teasing the palette launch for weeks and with the release date looming, anticipation is at its peak — which means now’s the time to set those reminder notices if you want to snap up the easiest way to nail a Kim K. eye.
